Katrina Kaif Refuses To Work With Ranbir Kapoor?

The ex-couple never wants to work together again. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor worked on for three films together. They worked for Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahano (2009), Rajneeti (2010) and later united for Jagga Jasoos ( 2017). They broke up in the middle of the film but completed it. At the time of Jagga Jasoos Katrina admitted that she would never work with Ranbir Kapoor again. She called Ranbir a ‘trying and testing person’.

However, Jagga Jasoos has failed miserably at the Box office and they never reunited again. Katrina even dated Salman Khan, but she reunited with him for Tiger 3, which is currently in the sets. But the actress is still unable to work with Ranbir Kapoor, so he doesn’t want to work with Katrina as well. On the work side, Ranbir Kapoor is working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Animal, slated for December release and Katrina Kaif is ready for Merry Christmas release in December.