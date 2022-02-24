Varun Tej lines up two new Projects

Mega Prince Varun Tej is done with the shoots of Ghani and F3. Both these films are heading for release in summer and are carrying good expectations. The actor has been holding talks with several filmmakers. As per the update, Varun Tej signed two new projects and the shoots of both these films will kickstart this year. Varun Tej has been holding talks with Praveen Sattaru for an action thriller for a long time. There are lot of speculations about the film and the project is now finalized. BVSN Prasad will bankroll this project.

Varun Tej also signed a pan-Indian film that will be directed by a debutant. Sony Pictures along with Ghani producer Sidhu Mudda will bankroll this big-budget film and the shoot commences from Dasara. Varun is also holding talks with other directors and some of the top production houses have paid advances for this Mega hero. Varun will announce his two new projects very soon.