VT’s OV Trailer: Visually Appealing, Emotionally Moving

Mega Prince Varun Tej is all set to captivate movie buffs as an IAF officer in the most-awaited patriotic action drama Operation Valentine. Salman Khan and Ram Charan unveiled the trailer of the movie in Hindi and Telugu.

Going by the trailer, the story revolves around the Pulwama attack and incidents leading before and after the incident. Arjun Rudra Dev (Varun Tej) who is bold in his approach is not worried about losing life for the country in the war. Moreover, he believes that nothing will happen to him with his ladylove Sonal (Manushi Chhillar) giving commands from the Radar office. The biggest and fiercest aerial strike is what was witnessed in the latter half.

It’s visually appealing and emotionally moving. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada has done well in engaging the audience with action and emotions. It’s Varun Tej’s show all the way. The actor who looked just perfect in the character has come up with a remarkable performance.

The brilliant support from cinematographer Hari K Vedantam and music director Mickey J Meyer helped the movie further in enhancing the visuals and sound. The trailer has set the bar high for the movie which is slated for release on March 1st.