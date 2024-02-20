Kiara Advani bags one more Biggie

Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani is one of the highest paid Indian actress and she is balancing her career with Hindi and South films. As per the update, Kiara Advani has been roped in as the leading lady in Don 3 that will roll soon. The makers made an official announcement today. Farhan Akhtar is the director and Ranveer Singh is the lead actor in this stylish actioner.

Shah Rukh Khan featured in Don and Don 2 but he walked out of the franchise and the reason was not disclosed. Farhan has been working on the script from the past two years and Ranveer Singh came on board. Ritesh Sidwani will bankroll this big budget project. Kiara Advani is the leading lady in Ram Charan’s Game Changer directed by Shankar. This pan-Indian film releases this year.