Varun Tej’s 12th Film Updates

Mega hero Varun Tej announced that he would work with Praveen Sattaru and his 12th film was launched in a grand manner months ago. The film touted to be an action entertainer is planned to be shot completely in London. The schedules are planned but there are sudden speculations that the film was shelved. The makers never responded for this and are tight-lipped. The latest update says that the shoot of this untitled film will start from October 10th. The film’s director Praveen Sattaru himself revealed the news. He is currently busy promoting Nagarjuna’s The Ghost that will release for Dasara.

Varun Tej’s film discusses about a global issue and will be high on action. The Mega actor plays a bodyguard in this interesting flick. BVSN Prasad will bankroll this prestigious film. Varun Tej also announced his 13th film recently and the film will be shot in Telugu and Hindi languages simultaneously. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada will direct the project and Varun essays the role of an Air Firce Pilot. Sony Pictures India will produce this big-budget film that is based on the real-life incidents.