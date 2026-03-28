Varun Tej’s Bhari

Mega Prince Varun Tej will feature for the first time in a film that is produced by his sister Niharika Konidela. Yadhu Vamsi of Committee Kurrollu fame is the director and the film is all set for a grand launch today with a pooja ceremony. The film is set in the backdrop of Volleyball and the shoot commences very soon. The film is titled Bhari and the makers unveiled the title poster before the film’s launch. Varun Tej will cut down his weight to play an athlete in the film.

All the technicians who worked for Committee Kurrollu will work for Bhari. The female lead will be announced very soon. Set in the rural backdrop, the shoot will be complete very soon and the makers are aiming for a Sankranthi 2027 release for the film. Anudeep Dev will score the music for Bhari. Varun Tej is currently completing the shoot of Korean Kanakaraju and the film releases soon.