Varun Tej’s transformation for Ghani

Varun Tej as Ghani
Varun Tej as Ghani

Mega Prince Varun Tej will be seen as a boxer in his upcoming movie Ghani. The actor hired a special fitness trainer and he was trained well in the sport abroad before he commenced the shoot. The coronavirus pandemic left Varun Tej to stay away from rigorous workouts. Soon after the lockdown ended, Varun Tej is back to the track and he was spotted in a lean look. His transformation has now turned out to be the talk of Tollywood. The young actor posted a short video from his workout session and he looked like a beast.

The climax portions of Ghani are currently shot in a special set that is constructed in Hyderabad. The entire shoot is expected to be completed in August. Kiran Korrapati is the director and Saiee Manjrekar is the leading lady. Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda are the producers. Ghani will hit the screens this year. Varun Tej will join the sets of F3 from September after he is done with the shoot of Ghani.

