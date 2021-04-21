Veerraju joins chorus, says no to 10th exams

The Bharatiya Janata Party AP leadership has also decided to find fault with the Jaganmohan Reddy regime on the issue of holding classes and exams for the 10th class students. Already, the TDP and the Jana Sena have expressed their objections in no uncertain terms. Now, the BJP is also bringing pressure on the AP Government to postpone the examinations for the 10th and intermediate students.

BJP AP President Somu Veerraju has come out with his latest demand to the Government to ensure safety of the children in these troubled Coronavirus time. His plea comes amidst all round concerns over the unchecked and alarming rise in the second wave Covid cases.

On its part, the Jagan Reddy regime is focusing all its efforts on the vaccination with its immediate aim being the hundred percent coverage of all those above 45 years of age. Already, first dose has been given to a large number of these persons. The State is hastening the process to complete the second dose as well. From next month onwards, even children are also going to be vaccinated.

However, the Opposition parties say that the schools should be shut down totally to avoid any risk to the lives of children and their parents.