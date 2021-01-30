Veerraju-Pawan mega plans to unify Kapu vote bank

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has suddenly started responding to the subject of whether his brother Chiranjeevi will support his party or not. Even BJP AP President Somu Veerraju has been repeatedly saying that they will have Chiranjeevi support along with other parties to come to power in AP in 2024. In his latest comments, Pawan has asserted that he is one of the founders of the Praja Rajyam Party and that Chiranjeevi’s moral support will always be there for his political plans.

With the panchayat elections under way and the Tirupati bypoll soon to take place, both Veerraju and Pawan are busy bringing the Kapu vote bank on to a single platform. They say there are over 27 percent of Kapu vote banks in the State. If there is unity, they will certainly come to power.

Amid this, Pawan says in his latest comments that the Kapus should not be seen as a vote bank community by any party any longer. At the same time, both the BJP and the Jana Sena are making all out efforts to unify the Kapu vote banks. The problem here is there are many sub castes within the Kapus and they are shifting their loyalties to different parties depending on the circumstances.

Undoubtedly, Veerraju and Pawan are talking about Chiranjeevi, Mudragada, Harirama Jogaiah and other Kapu leaders only with the hope of winning over their caste vote banks from the YCP and the TDP.