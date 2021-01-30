Centre of excellence in cyber security mooted in Hyderabad

Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), the collaborative body between Cyberabad police and information technology industry, plans to set up a centre of excellence in cyber security.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar said since cyber security is going to be the focus area in view of the threats, a centre of excellence is proposed in Cyberabad commissionerate limits.

A programme organised to celebrate 15 years of SCSC was attended Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy, principal secretary, IT, Jayesh Ranjan, police commissioners of Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda and representatives of IT industry.

SCSC, a not-for-profit organization and collaboration between Industry, Cyberabad police and other government agencies works on key focus areas of women safety, road safety, infrastructure, cyber security for a safe and secure ecosystem and supports business continuity for Industry sectors in Cyberabad area.

Some of the key initiatives of SCSC include: CCTV network in IT corridor; QRT vehicles; She Shuttles; plasma drive; Margadarshak programme; SanghaMitra programme; project safe stay; SAFE (Safety Awareness for Employees); Radiant Hyderabad; Traffic Volunteers; DilSeY Program (Digital Literacy to Secure Youth); BCP Coordination for Industry.

To mark the 15th anniversary, SCSC brought out a Coffee Table Book which was unveiled by Mahmood Ali. The book recorded the special moments from the past. He described SCSC as the perfect example of Public-Private Partnership.

DGP Mahender Reddy said SCSC has become a role model for the best collaborative efforts between the industry and the police. An interface of this scale doesn’t exist anywhere in the world, he said.

The police chief said he recently issued orders to all SPs and Commissioners throughout the state to form such bodies

SCSC general secretary Krishna Yedula said in the beginning, SCSC had the vision to enhance the safety and security of Cyberabad, for IT and ITES companies. But in subsequent years, the idea of safety expanded and the mission evolved to include initiatives like road safety, women’s safety and cybersafety.

BVR Mohan Reddy, Executive and Founding Chairman, Cyient, said that SCSC model is the first of its kind not just in India even outside India. He believes that cyber security will be the focus area not immediately but in future. He predicted that India will be the global hub for cyber security products and services.

Jayesh Ranjan noted SCSC played a very crucial role ensuring the IT companies operate from home during the lockdown without any problems. The shifting of work from office to home was the best and most seamless and that too without any break.

Sajjanar said SCSC which has the patronage of 205 member companies is by the public for the public and through the public.

He pointed out that SCSC was the first to set up Covid Control room. The control room buzzed with activity within two days after the lockdown was declared. It worked 24×7 and served with 12.5 lakh food and 1.5 lakh grocery pockets not just in the city but far off and remote places from the city. SCSC was in the forefront in mobilizing blood donation of 8,000 units and helping 8,000 plus covid patients with plasma. Fifteen ambulance services were pressed into the services and attended to medical emergencies of the people. We also fed 3,000 plus animals.

The SCSC model is likely to be replicated at other IT hubs coming up in the state like Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam. Pune, Bangalore and Chennai cities have also studied the model and are likely to replicate.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) president and SCSC chairman Bharani Aroll, Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella, IGP Women Safety, Swati Lakra and other officials attended the meeting.

SCSC also presented annual awards in six categories such as excellence in driving, women safety measures; excellence in promoting road safety measures; excellence in physical and electronic security: IT Parks; excellence in physical & electronic security: IT-ITES Companies; best organization for Covid-19 measures and CSR support to society.

The award-winning companies include Cognizant Technologies; Ryan India Tax Services Pvt Ltd; HSBC Electronic Data Processing Pvt. Ltd; Legato Health Technologies LLP; Open Text Technologies India Pvt. Ltd; Car Corporate Services Ltd; Virtusa Consulting; BirlaSoft Ltd; Cigniti Technologies Ltd; Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd.