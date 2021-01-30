Venky faces the heat of Megastar

The release dates of several Tollywood films are announced and the chart for the year is almost full. The summer is jam-packed and most of the films headed for post summer release as they are not in a mood to face the heat from the other releases. Venkatesh’s Naarappa is announced for May 14th release and hours after the announcement was made, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya is announced for May 13th release. This left Venky and Suresh Babu in a state of shock.

The makers of Acharya wanted to release the film on May 7th after which the release date of Naarappa was finalized. But Koratala Siva had changes of plans in the last minute and he wanted to take the advantage of Ramzan holiday and announced the release date as May 13th. Suresh Babu is currently in talks and the release date of Naarappa will be changed and the new release date would be announced very soon.