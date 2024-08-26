x
Politics

Venkat Reddy Absconds

Published on August 26, 2024 by

Venkat Reddy Absconds

On July 31st, the Andhra Pradesh government suspended VG Venkata Reddy, the former director of the mines department and former vice chairman and managing director of the AP Mines Development Corporation. The Chief Secretary issued GO MS No. 61 to suspend Venkat Reddy. He was booked for violating the provisions of sand tenders and agreements.

The ACB has permission to inquire into Venkata Reddy under Section 17. There are allegations that Venkata Reddy gave NOC to JP Power Ventures, even though it has a loan of around Rs 800 Cr to the government. He was also allegedly beneficial to JCKC and Prathima Infra. Venkata Reddy is also accused of submitting affidavits to the Supreme Court and High Court with fabricated information.

The ACB has already collected evidence regarding the allegations. As per the GO, he should not leave Amaravati, but he is currently unavailable to the ACB. Venkat Reddy is now under the ACB scanner as they try to determine his whereabouts.

-Sanyogita

