Over Rs 8.5 cr worth of drugs seized in Hyderabad

On Monday, police seized over 8.5 kilos of drugs worth approximately Rs 8.5 cr under Bowenpally limits. Police have arrested three individuals linked to the case and also seized a car and cell phones from their possession.

Hyderabad has turned out to be a hub for drugs. Even though narcotics teams are taking severe action against those caught or suspected, the problem persists. On Saturday night, the Prohibition and Excise (P&E) department checked around 25 bars and pubs in Ranga Reddy district. They examined about 75 people, mainly in pubs located in Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Serilingampally, which are under the scanner of P&E. In total, they tested around 125 individuals last week, and no one tested positive.

However, police have remained vigilant and kept an eye on peddlers. The seizure of drugs on such a large scale is again a cause for concern, highlighting the drug culture in Hyderabad. More details about today’s drug seizure are yet to be revealed by the police. Stay tuned for more updates regarding this drug case.

-Sanyogita