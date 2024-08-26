Mahesh Babu’s Magical Voice For Mufasa

Mufasa: The Lion King is the next big Hollywood film releasing this year. Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu lent his voice for the character Mufasa in the film. The makers unveiled the Telugu trailer today and the visuals are fantastic. Mahesh Babu’s voice and tone matches the character of Mufasa well. Ali and Brahmanandam are the noted actors who dubbed for Mufasa: The Lion King. The film is hitting the screens on December 20th in a record number of screens in India in

“A new dimension to the character we know and love! Extremely excited to be the voice of Mufasa in Telugu and having been a massive fan of the classic, this is a special one for me! Long live the king” posted Mahesh Babu along with the trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King. The film is directed by Barry Jenkins and is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pastel Productions. On the work front, Mahesh Babu is preparing for his next film to be directed by legendary director SS Rajamouli.