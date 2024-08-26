x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mahesh Babu’s Magical Voice For Mufasa

Published on August 26, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire
image
Several Telugu films in Financial Stress
image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official

Mahesh Babu’s Magical Voice For Mufasa

Mufasa: The Lion King is the next big Hollywood film releasing this year. Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu lent his voice for the character Mufasa in the film. The makers unveiled the Telugu trailer today and the visuals are fantastic. Mahesh Babu’s voice and tone matches the character of Mufasa well. Ali and Brahmanandam are the noted actors who dubbed for Mufasa: The Lion King. The film is hitting the screens on December 20th in a record number of screens in India in

“A new dimension to the character we know and love! Extremely excited to be the voice of Mufasa in Telugu and having been a massive fan of the classic, this is a special one for me! Long live the king” posted Mahesh Babu along with the trailer of Mufasa: The Lion King. The film is directed by Barry Jenkins and is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pastel Productions. On the work front, Mahesh Babu is preparing for his next film to be directed by legendary director SS Rajamouli.

Next Over Rs 8.5 cr worth of drugs seized in Hyderabad Previous What’s happening to Suriya’s Kanguva?
else

TRENDING

image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire

Latest

image
Shocking budget for Dhanush’s Kubera
image
November 2024 is a Washout for Telugu Cinema
image
Pushpa 2: The Rule Hindi Sales on Wildfire
image
Several Telugu films in Financial Stress
image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official

Most Read

image
Telangana ACB Unearths ₹100 Crore Worth of Assets from Irrigation Official
image
Cyber Slaves: The Crisis of 30,000 Missing Indians Abroad
image
Liquor Brands Slash Prices in Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits Mehreen Pirzada In Pandora Event Eesha Rebba Feeling the blue hues