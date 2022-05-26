Venky and Rana wraps up Rana Naidu

Daggubati actors Venkatesh and Rana are on board for a web series that is titled Rana Naidu. The entire shooting portion of Rana Naidu is completed. It is the official adaptation of Netflix American series Ray Donovan. Karan Anshuman who directed Inside Edge and Mirzapur helmed the web series. Rana Naidu will stream on Netflix next year and the post-production formalities will be completed by the end of the year. Rana and Venkatesh have been keen to work together for a film but the project never materialized.

Impressed with the content of Ray Donovan, the duo signed the web series. A major portion of the shoot took place in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Abhishek Bhalerao and Saurav Khurana will be seen in other important roles in Rana Naidu. Locomotive Global Inc are the producers. Venkatesh is currently promoting F3 and he is yet to announce his next film. Rana too is waiting for the release of Virata Parvam.