Ravi Teja’s Ramarao On Duty Postponed

Mass Raja Ravi Teja’s next outing Ramarao On Duty has been announced for June 17th release across the globe. The shooting portions of the film got completed and the post-production work is happening. Due to the delay in the post-production work, the release of Ramarao On Duty is postponed. The new release date of the film will be announced soon informed the makers. Sarath Mandava is making his directorial debut with Ramarao On Duty, a mass entertainer that presents Ravi Teja as a government official.

“To bring the best and the massiest output on the big screens, the post-production work of Ramarao On Duty is being done with extra efforts and care. Hence the release of Ramarao On Duty stands postponed and the film would not be releasing on June 17th. A new release date will be announced soon” told the official statement from the makers. Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan are the leading ladies and SLV Cinemas are the producers. Sam CS is the music director of Ramarao On Duty.