Splendor, gossip, paparazzi, and well-kept secrets abound in Bollywood. If you assumed you knew everything there is to know about Bollywood, this list would have you double-check!

This collection of some of the most surprising Bollywood facts will astound you!

What Are Amazing Bollywood Facts You Have Never Heard Before?

To save you from the fear of missing out, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 mind-blowing fascinating facts about Bollywood that will astound you:

1) Kareena Kapoor donned around 130 different outfits by leading fashion designers worldwide in the film “Heroine.” According to reports, Kareena’s clothing for the film was among the most costly of any Bollywood film ever made!

2) The conclusion of ‘Rockstar’ was shot first, then the rest of the movie. The film’s producers didn’t want to tamper with Ranbir Kapoor’s hairstyle.

3) Hrithik’s surname is Nagrath, not Roshan!

4) Amjad Khan was nearly cut from the 1975 film ‘Sholay’ because author Javed Akhtar thought his voice was too feeble for Gabbar Singh’s part. Initially, Danny Denzongpa was considered for the part, but it was eventually given to Amjad Khan.

5) For the maximum number of accolades for a film, ‘Kaho Naa… Pyar Hai’ was listed in the Guinness Book of World Records 2002 version. The film received 92 prizes in all!

6) Amitabh Bachchan’s mother and lover roles have both been played by Waheeda Rahman. In ‘Adalat’ (1976), she portrayed his love interest, and in ‘Trishul,’ she played his mother (1978).

7) ‘Lagaan,’ directed by Aamir Khan, had the highest number of British actors yet cast in a single Bollywood film.

8) The first option for Shahrukh Khan’s part in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ was Saif Ali Khan. It’s even more difficult to imagine Tom Cruise was shortlisted for the part of Raj Malhotra!

9) ‘Mera Naam Joker,’ directed by Raj Kapoor, was the first Indian film to feature not one but two intervals!

10) When Sridevi was 13, she portrayed Rajnikanth’s stepmother in the Tamil drama ‘Moondru Mudichu.’

What Are Interesting Facts About Movies and Actors?

Bollywood has produced several movies and characters that have left golden prints in the industry. If you love movies, then you want to be updated on certain facts, and some of them include:

1) Shekhar Kapur was previously engaged to Shabana Azmi, but the relationship did not work out.

2) Mughal-e-Azam was a trilingual film, with all sequences shot in Hindi, Tamil, and English three times. However, after the Tamil version failed horribly, the English version was scrapped almost immediately!

3) Sunil Dutt used to be a Radio Ceylon host who desired to interview his favorite actress, Nargis. However, he could not speak in front of her, and the session had to be canceled. Afterward, they fell in love and married years later after he got the opportunity to work with her in ‘Mother India’ (1957).

4) Devika Rani was the first actress to acquire a filmmaking degree.

5) The longest Bollywood cinema song is ‘Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo’ from the film of the same name. This legendary tune is 20 minutes long and appears in three different parts of the film.

6) “Enna Rascala!” was never uttered by Rajnikanth.

7) Our Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, hails from the family of Maulana Abul Kalam Azaad, a prominent patriot and eminent writer.

8) When Anil Kapoor and his family first relocated to Mumbai, they resided in Raj Kapoor’s garage. They later moved to an apartment in a middle-class neighborhood in Mumbai.

9) Maurice Koechlin, the great-grandfather of Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin, was the Chief Engineer for the building of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the renowned Statue of Liberty.

10) Sonam Kapoor’s cousin is Ranveer Singh, whose real name is Ranveer Singh Bhavnani.

11) Kargil isn’t the longest film ever made. However, it is India’s longest movie. The 1987 film ‘Tamas’ is 19 minutes longer than LOC: Kargil. It was, however, originally shown as a Doordarshan mini-series.

12) Before becoming an actor in 1936, Ashok Kumar worked as a laboratory assistant at Bombay Talkies.

13) For ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ in ‘Khalnayak,’ Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik earned the best female playback award. This was the only occasion two playback vocalists accepted an award in the history of Bollywood awards. However, this song has also been criticized by 42 political groups!

14) Shashi Kapoor played Amitabh Bachchan’s older brother in only one film, Silsila (1981). However, Amitabh portrayed the older sibling in his other films, including Deewar, Namak Halaal, Do Aur Do Paanch, and Suhaag.

15) When Raj Kapoor debuted Dimple Kapadia in Bobby in 1973, she was barely sixteen. In the same year, she married Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna. Despite Bobby’s immense success, she took a hiatus from performing to care for her children.

Conclusion

These outlined facts blew your mind, right? Bollywood has a large global following, and that’s because of how dynamic and relatable their movies are. In addition, Bollywood films are distinguished from other genres by their musical and dance performances. The decision to release the songs before the film guarantees that the audience’s attention is peaked.

