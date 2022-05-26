Karan Johar hosts a grand Birthday Bash for Bollywood

Top filmmaker Karan Johar turned 50 yesterday and he celebrated the occasion in style. The event took place in Yash Raj Studios and the entire Bollywood was present for the grand bash. Karan Johar arrived in style for the bash and the list of celebrities included Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurana, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Ekta Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty, Tamannaah, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Gauri Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Jackky Bhagnani and Mrunal Thakur.

The other list included Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Genelia, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta, Ananya Pandey, Tiger Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Manish Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor and others. On the occasion of his birthday, Karan Johar announced an action film and the shoot commences in April 2023. He is currently directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and the film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.