Venky lines up three releases this year

Victory Venkatesh completed the shoot of Naarappa and the film is announced for summer release. He is shooting for F3 in the direction of Anil Ravipudi and the film is announced for release on August 27th. Venky recently joined the sets of Drishyam 2 and the entire shooting portions will be completed in two schedules. With Varun Tej busy with the shoot of his sports drama, Venky joined the sets of Drishyam 2.

The shoot of F3 will resume in April and the entire shoot will be completed in a single schedule. Drishyam 2 will have its release at the end of this year. The exact release date will be finalized and announced soon. F3 features Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah and Mehreen in the lead roles. Dil Raju is the producer. Drishyam 2 is directed by Jeethu Joseph and Meena plays Venky’s wife in this drama.