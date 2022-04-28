Venky’s Dream Project Updates

There is a spiritual side of Victory Venkatesh and the actor revealed this during several interviews. The veteran actor is quite devotional and loves to spend time in holy places during his breaks. The actor wanted to play Swamy Vivekananda and narrate his story to the world. He also revealed the impact of Vivekananda’s preachings on him in the past. Tollywood director Neelakanta worked on the script for a couple of years but the project got stalled due to various reasons. Venkatesh went ahead with his other projects and kept his plans on hold.

Top writer turned director Koratala Siva during his recent interview told that he would love to direct the life story of Swamy Vivekananda. He also said that Swamy Vivekananda inspired him in various ways. He wants to make it an international film on his story. It is clear that an actor like Venkatesh and a director like Koratala Siva have similar plans. We have to wait to see if the duo will join hands to narrate the life story of Swamy Vivekananda.