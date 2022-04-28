Nikhil’s Father passed away

Young Tollywood actor Nikhil’s father Kavali Shyam Siddartha garu breathed his last due to health-related issues. He has been suffering from health issues for a while. The actor’s family is left shattered by his demise. Nikhil who made his acting debut with Happy Days has done several impressive films in his career. He is shooting for Karthikeya 2 and Spy currently. He is done with the shoot of 18 Pages and the film releases soon. Nikhil got married to his girlfriend Pallavi Varma in 2020 during the pandemic time. Rest in peace Kavali Shyam Siddartha garu.

