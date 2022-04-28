Going Viral: Virat Kohli shakes his leg for Pushpa song

Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava is a special item number from Pushpa: The Rise which was an instant chartbuster. Samantha will be seen shaking her leg with Allu Arjun in this song. Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli danced to the song in the post-wedding celebrations of Glenn Maxwell last night. The other cricketers who were present joined Virat to groove for the number. Glenn Maxwell got married to Vini Raman on March 18th and he hosted a lavish reception last night. Dressed in a black kurta, Virat was in a perfect party mood and enjoyed the evening.

The video of Virat Kohli grooving for Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava is now going viral across social media circles. Virat was in perfect sync with the song. Several star cricketers attended the reception. Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered two back-to-back debacles in IPL 2022 and Virat Kohli has been struggling for form. Maxwell’s wedding reception came as a major relief for the RCB players.