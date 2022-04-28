Verbal duel between Nitya Menon, Thaman on Indian Idol

The three judges of Indian Idol Telugu on Aha- actress Nitya Menon, music composer Thaman and singer Kartik- were really rocking all these days with their music knowlege and motivating words to participants.

However, all hell broke loose on the sets of the show recently, when the three had a bitter argument over one of the contestants whose name is Maruthi. It seems the the verbal duel was about Maruthi performing Yevondai Nanigaru from MCA.

“Though Kartik was initially towing the line of Nitya in supporting Maruthi, he then had a change of opinion. This irked Nitya further, who argued with both Thaman and Kartik,” sources said.

It seems a high voltage episode of Indian Idol Telugu is on cards on Aha and everyone is keeping their fingers crossed about what would happen next in one the most watched talent hunt shows of Telugu.

Indian Idol is all about various talented participants from various parts competing against each other during the singing competition in order to impress the judges and win the title. The show is hugely popular in Hindi and Aha has acquired the rights of its Telugu version.