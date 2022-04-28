Will Jagan raise three capitals plan in CJI meet?

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to attend the meeting of National Judicial Infrastructure Authority of India in Delhi on April 30. He would be attending the conference along with AP high court chief justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, representing the State.

The conference would be attended and addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana. The chief ministers of all states and the chief justices of all high courts are also scheduled to attend the conference.

Jagan Mohan Reddy met chief justice Mishra early this week and discussed the issues to be raised at the Delhi conference. Justice Mishra would present a report on the infrastructure required for the high court and other courts in the districts, including judicial bodies.

However, the big question is whether the chief minister would present his plan of three capitals, particularly the judicial capital in Kurnool. He had been requesting the Central government and the Supreme Court to shift the principal seat of the high court to Kurnool.

This meeting on April 30 is a golden opportunity for Jagan Mohan Reddy to get his dream project cleared as both the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India would be present. It is these two top people who have to take the decision on shifting the high court to Kurnool, though the orders are to be issued by the President.

It is to be seen if Jagan Mohan Reddy raises the issue and makes use of the opportunity or not.