Naidu predicts ‘single digit’ to Jagan in next election

TDP chief and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday asserted that the AP people would surely restrict CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to single digit in the next elections. He asserted that no one can stop the TDP’s victory in the next election.

Naidu asked why would the people give 175 seats to the ruling YSRCP when it had made their lives miserable in just three years. Jagan Mohan Reddy became such an ‘inefficient chief minister,’ who turned himself into a zero by presiding over a betrayal regime.

Addressing a meeting with party mandal presidents and assembly segments incharges, the TDP chief said the Chief Minister has realised that his party would meet with certain defeat. This was why Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to cover up his failures by saying his party would win 175 seats.

Naidu asserted that as per the ground situation in the State, it would be great even if Jagan Reddy’s party would get single digit in the next polls. The CM and his party men were greatly shaken on seeing the overwhelming response from the people to the TDP protests against the Government’s anti-people policies.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the general public in AP right now were thinking that the Jagan Reddy rule became like a hot oven on their heads. They were totally disappointed and getting ready for the moment to dislodge the YCP regime.

The TDP chief, who reviewed the ongoing ‘Badude Badudu’ protests and party membership drive, said the YSRCP Government was defamed in every imaginable and unimaginable way. Jagan Reddy was now making desperate efforts to cover up his party’s dismal plight.

Naidu asserted that while Jagan Reddy was asking why his party would not get 175 seats, the present public trends would certainly restrict his party to single digit only. The anti-Government feeling among the people has touched such high levels. Would the people re-elect Jagan for punishing them with increased taxes?

Naidu said the irrigation and agriculture sectors got stuck in a deepening crisis. Would the people vote for YCP again for destroying Polavaram and Amaravati with their failures? Why should the people re-elect a Government that failed even to provide an ambulance to shift mortal remains?

The TDP chief challenged the Chief Minister for a debate on education, medical and health, irrigation, agriculture and Nadu Nedu.