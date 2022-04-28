Acharya Movie Review

Acharya Review

￼

Final Report :

Acharya is a weak script which further ruined by unimpressive narration by Koratala Siva. A dated story couldn’t do justice to any of the Acharya or Siddha roles. Except the two songs , Chiru Charan dance song and the item song , no other scene is impressive even for hardcore fans. This film is another Mrugaraju in Chiranjeevi’s career

2:45AM

Poorly made film Acharya ends finally

2:40AM :

Back to back fight scenes are going on in the name of Climax

2:15PM Chiranjeevi charan ‘ Simbaa Simbaa’ song time. This one is a good song with some cool steps

2:10PM Siddha joins the naxals , a montage song is on now !

1:48PM Second half begins with Siddha’s story

Neelambarii song is picturized on Neelambari ( Pooja ) , Siddha ( Charan ) is a good tune . Watchable one

Acharya First Half Report :

Koratala Siva’s script is flat and lacks any substance in it’s first half.

An item song and partially the Interval scene dialogues appeal for fans

1:35 PM iddha ( Charan ) introduction is interval !

1:30PM

Acharya Chiranjeevi confrontation scene with Basava is another fans’ element scene.

1:20PM Chiranjeevi’s Item song with Regina appeals to masses and fans

Steps are watchable in this song

1:00PM Jisshu sen gupta is introduced as an influential businessman.

Few scenes showcasing the problems of padaghattam people are going on￼

12:35AM Chiranjeevi gets a soft introduction in temple town.

Intro is followed by ‘Laahe Laahe’ song which is decent.

12:25 AM Sonu Sood has been introduced as municipal chairman Basava

12:15AM Showtime. Movie starts with MaheshBabu voice over about Dharmasthali

Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan are teaming up for the first time through Acharya, a mass entertainer directed by Koratala Siva. Between good expectations, the film is hitting the screens on April 29th in a record number of screens. Pooja Hegde is paired up beside Ram Charan. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan play Naxalites in the film and Ram Charan will be seen in the second half. Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company produced Acharya. Manisharma is the music director. A set of Dharmasthali spread across 18 acres is erected for the film and the key portions are shot in the set. Here are the live updates and the complete review of Acharya:

Release date: 29 April 2022

Director: Koratala Siva

Music Director : Mani Sharma

Cast : Chiranjeevi , Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde

Production : Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.