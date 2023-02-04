Veteran Playback singer Vani Jairam is no more

Padmabhushan awardee Vani Jairam died at the age of 78 years. The singer was found dead at her residence in Nungambakkam, Chennai on 4th of February. She recorded more than 10,000 songs in 19 languages. She was awarded Padmabhushan on 25 January 2023. She sang in over 19 languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, Hindi and many other languages. She won National awards and as well state government honors. Vani Jairam collaborated with many legendary composers and gave many hit songs. She completed 50 years as a professional playback singer. Her first movie was Guddi in 1971. Her most loved songs are Poojalu Cheya from Pooja movie, Saagara Sanagamame from Seethakokachiluka, Sruthi Neevu from Swathi Kiranam and many more.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.