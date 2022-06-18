Veteran producer bets big on Ram’s Film

Veteran producer Sravanthi Ravi Kishore is the man behind young actor Ram’s career and he plays an active role in the actor’s projects. Ram is done with the shoot of The Warrior, a bilingual directed by N Lingusamy. The film will hit the screens next month and the expectations on the film are big. Sravanthi Ravi Kishore watched the film recently and he is extremely confident on the film. All the theatrical deals of The Warrior are closed for record prices. Sravanthi Ravi Kishore holds the Vizag theatrical rights of the film and he will release the film on his own in the territory.

He picked up the theatrical rights of Uttarandhra region for a record price. The songs and the released promotional content kept good expectations on this action-packed mass entertainer. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad scored the music. Srinivasaa Chitturi is the producer. Ram is on a break and he will join the sets of Boyapati Srinu’s film from July.