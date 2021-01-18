Veteran producer V Doraswamy Raju is no more

V Doraswamy Raju happens to be one of the most successful producers and distributors of Telugu cinema. He floated Vijaya Maruthi Creatives (VMC Productions) in the year 1978 and produced successful films like Kirayi Dada, Seetharamayya gari Manavaralu, President Gari Pellaam, Annamayya, Simhadri and others. V Doraswamy Raju passed away due to cardiac arrest this morning in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He has been battling for life due to prolonged illness for the past couple of weeks.

V Doraswamy Raju is the leading distributor for Ceeded region and he distributed 750 films in his career. V Doraswamy Raju also had a close relationship with all the veteran Telugu actors. He worked as a MLA for Nagari and is a TTD Board member. He crowned various crucial positions on Telugu Film Chamber, Distributors Council and Exhibitors Association during his regime. Annamayya and Simhadri will stand as the best films in his career. Rest in peace V Doraswamy Raju garu.