Liger First Look: Vijay Deverakonda Looks Intense

Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood launchpad film under the direction of Puri Jagannadh is titled as Liger. The film’s first look poster is also dropped today by the makers. The liger is a hybrid offspring of a male lion and a female tiger. The first look poster also shows Vijay Deverakonda as a Liger with half images of Tiger and Lion in the background.

Going by the first look poster, Vijay Deverakonda plays a Mixed Martial Artist and he appears with boxing gloves. He does look quite intriguing, as well as intense in the poster. Puri Jagannadh seems to be presenting Vijay in a never seen before role.

Liger is an actioner where Vijay will be seen romancing Ananya Pandey. Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy are the other prominent cast. The film is an action entertainer and will release in Hindi and all South Asian languages.