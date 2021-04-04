VFX Delay: Rajamouli and team Tensed

SS Rajamouli is working round the clock to complete the shoot of RRR. Two top Tollywood stars NTR and Ram Charan are occupied with RRR from the past two and half years. They are in plans to complete the shoot of RRR at the earliest and move on to their next films. RRR is announced for October 13th release and the theatrical, non-theatrical rights of RRR are picked up for record prices.

As per the update we hear, Rajamouli is not convinced with the VFX work of a huge episode that is canned on NTR. The episode will have the graphics of water and is an action sequence. Rajamouli asked the VFX company to rework and deliver the output at the earliest so that he can take the final call. This is worrying the movie unit as the episode is quite crucial. Rajamouli is one director who never goes ahead if he is not convinced with the output of the film. This may have an impact on the film’s release date. The shooting portions of RRR are expected to be completed by the end of May. More details awaited.