AP High Court reserves verdict on ZPTC/ MPTC Polls

The Andhra Pradesh High Court today (Sunday) reserved judgement on a petition filed by Janasena and BJP challenging the notification issued by AP State Election Commission for holding ZPTC, MPTC elections.

The High Court heard the case on Sunday though it’s a holiday.

The arguments on the cased ended on Saturday.

However, the AP SEC filed a counter-affidavit after the arguments concluded.

With this, the High Court allowed AP SEC to present its arguments again on Sunday.

The advocate representing AP SEC told High Court that the election process will begin from where it was halted last year in March 2020.

He said that only polling and counting of votes are left. He said the SEC, as well as employees, are ready to hold the elections as scheduled next week.

The SEC requested High Court not to interfere in the election process at thai stage.

However, the High Court has reserved its verdict after the SEC arguments.

The High Court is expected to deliver its judgement on April 6, Tuesday.

Opposition TDP, Janasena, BJP are objecting at SEC holding elections as per old notification. They are demanding the cancellation of old notification and begin the election process afresh by issuing a new notification.

The TDP had already announced to boycott these elections in protest.

However, the SEC is adamant about holding elections as per old notification.