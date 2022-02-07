Viacom & Rise East bankroll bilingual starring Ashok Selvan

A new bilingual movie titled ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’ in Tamil and ‘Aakasham’ in Telugu is being bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios in association with Rise East Entertainment.

Ashok Selvan, whose career graph is rising with every movie plays the lead role, said an official statement, adding: The feel-good travelogue movie is directed by Debutant Director Ra.Karthik. Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Shivathmika Rajasekhar play the female lead roles. The star cast includes several prominent actors.

The title look of ‘Nitham Oru Vaanam’/’Aakasham’ is being released today by popular Actor Dulquer Salmaan, said the release.

It added: The film, made simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, has been shot across exotic locales in Chennai, Hyderabad, Manali, Vizag, Goa, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Pollachi. The technical crew includes Gopi Sundar (Music), Vidhu