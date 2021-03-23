Video: Jathi Ratnalu Girl’s Mass Dance!

Click Here for Faria Dance Video

In recent times, no other film has earned more love than ‘Jathi Ratnalu. The film with its comedy has made people visit theatres again and again! Besides Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, debutant actress Faria Abdullah has also got a good fame for her cute looks and performance.

Because of the song ‘Chitti’, she got even popular. Also, this girl already got an offer to work with Ravi Teja in his next. The actress a few minutes back has shared a dance video of her on social media.

Her mass dance for ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ has impressed everyone in no time! Her dance moves are quite casual and so attractive. Sharing the song, the actress asked people to research about the song as it also has a deeper meaning along with catchy music!