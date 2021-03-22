Jagan govt’s ‘double standards’ exposed on PSUs!

The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is adopting double standards’ with regard to Public Sector Undertakings (PSU).

On one side, it opposes privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant, a central PSU.

On the other side, it encourages private companies in Andhra Pradesh over PSUs.

On Monday (today), YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy opposed VSP privatisation in Rajya Sabha saying that private companies work with the sole intention of earning profits.

However, the Jagan government in AP had handed over sand transport contract to a private company JP Power Ventures.

The sand transport contract was with government-owned AP Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) all these days.

When APMDC was managing sand transport, the government failed to check sand price rise and sand shortage in AP. There were allegations that YSRCP leaders turned as sand mafia and minting money out of sand.

When it cannot regulate sand prices and transport in government sector, the YSRCP government should explain how it can regulate when the sand is handed over to a private company.

Where was the need to favour a private company over a government company?

The YSRCP government’s ‘double standards’ towards PSUs stands exposed with its policy on sand.