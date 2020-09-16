Vidya Balan in talks for Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

Superstar Mahesh Babu will kick-start the shoot of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata from November in the USA. This Parasuram directorial is a mass entertainer and Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is in talks to play the lead antagonist in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As per the latest news, Bollywood beauty, Vidya Balan is in talks for a crucial role in the film. She would be seen playing Mahesh Babu’s sister in Sarkaru Vaari Paata and the role is quite crucial.

The talks are on and the actress will take a call soon on the offer. With these moves, it is clear that the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata are in plans for a pan Indian release. Several other renowned actors are considered for the crucial roles in the film. Keerthy Suresh is locked as the leading lady and Thaman composes the tunes. 14 Reels Plus and Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious project which will have its release during the second half of 2021.