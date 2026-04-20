Vijay and Sangeetha skips Family Court Hearing

Tamil actor and politician Vijay and his wife Sangeetha have filed for a divorce and the case is currently pending in the family court. With Vijay making his political debut, there are a lot of speculations and he is targeted by a section. The discussion about his wife Sangeetha demanding alimony is the most discussed topic across the Tamil Nadu circles. The case came for hearing today in the Chengalpet family court. The court asked Vijay and Sangeetha to appear before the court on June 15th.

The divorce petition was listed for April 20th and the court announced the decision today. Neither Vijay nor Sangeetha appeared before the Chengalpet family court today. The judge ordered both of them to appear before the court on June 20th. Sangeetha filed for divorce in February and she claimed that Vijay had an adulterous relationship with a female actor. Vijay did not respond about his family life or divorce recently though there was a lot of noise about the news. He continued to focus on his political engagements. The duo has two children Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.