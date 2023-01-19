Vijay Antony injured on the sets of his Next

Tamil actor Vijay Antony who impressed the Tollywood audience with Bichagadu is shooting for the film’s sequel titled Pichaikkaran 2. While performing an action stunt on the sets in Malaysia, Vijay Antony got injured and he was rushed to a hospital. The shoot of the film is happening in Langkawi and Vijay Antony is currently under observation. There are reports that he suffered severe injuries. Producer Dhananjayan responded saying that Vijay Antony is recovering well and his family will be with him.

“Been checking since morning with Team there & family members. @vijayantony was injured while shooting for #Pichaikkaran2 at #Lankavi . He is now stable & recovering. His family is flying tonight to be with him. #VijayAntony is a strong man & praying for his speedy recovery” told his statement. Vijay Antony was sailing a water boat when the accident took place. His boat lost control and rammed into another boat. Vijay Antony is currently being treated in Kualalumpur. Sasi is directing Pichaikkaran 2 and John Vijay, Harish Beradi, YG Mahendran, Ajay Ghosh, Yogi Babu will be seen in other important roles. Vijay Antony is the music composer and producer of this sequel.