Jacqueline Fernandez makes sensational comments about her Relationship

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been facing allegations about her relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar over receiving expensive gifts. She is facing money laundering charges and appeared before investigation agencies several times. The actress never responded about the issue in the past. Jacqueline Fernandez was named in the chargesheet that was filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the Rs 200 crores extortion case. Jacqueline Fernandez recorded her statement before the Patiala House Court in New Delhi yesterday.

She said that Sukesh Chandrasekhar ruined her career and livelihood. She said that Chandrasekhar introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and said that Tamil Nadu ex-Chief Minister Jayalalithaa happens to be his aunt. Jacqueline Fernandez admitted that she received gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar including 5 branded luxurious watches, 20 pieces of jewelry, a massage chair along with clothes, bags and others. Jacqueline Fernandez also said that Sukesh said that he would recommend her South Indian movies. After the controversy, Jacqueline Fernandez lost several films in Hindi and other languages.