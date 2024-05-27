Vijay croons for GOAT

Vijay, who recently entered politics will take a long break from films. With only two films left for the actor, the anticipation and excitement for his latest projects is greater than ever. With no announcement about the actor’s latest film titled Thalapathy69, all eyes are on his current project, GOAT – The Greatest Of All Time. Recently, the film’s music director Yuvan Shankar Raja shared the exciting news about the film at an event that made fans squeal with joy. Yuvan Shankar Raja was a special guest at an event in Dubai recently. During the event, Yuvan Shankar Raja said, “This is the first time that Thalapathy Vijay is singing two songs in his film. The composer’s video is currently circulating on the Internet”.

The Tamil star’s first song “Whistle Bodu” for Venkat Prabhu’s film was released on April 14, while the release of the second song is yet to be announced. The first song was praised from all sides. This is not the first time that Vijay has lent his voice to songs. Ever since the makers announced The GOAT, they have been regularly sharing updates and photos of the movie. In GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay plays a dual role. Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film stars Prashant, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Amir, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram and others. GOAT is expected to premiere on September 5, 2024.