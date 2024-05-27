x
Home > Movie News

Megastar gets UAE Golden Visa

Published on May 27, 2024 by

Megastar gets UAE Golden Visa

The government of UAE has been granting Golden Visas for celebrities and it is like a long-term resident permit for foreign nationals and this is done to attract investments in UAE. This can be renewed or extended upto 10 years. Several Indian celebrities were granted Golden Visas and now Megastar Chiranjeevi got the Golden Visa from the UAE government. The pictures are going viral across social media circles. Recently, Superstar Rajinikanth received a Golden Visa from the government of UAE.

On the workfront, Chiranjeevi is shooting for Vishwambara without breaks and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2025 release. Vassishta is the director and UV Creations are the producers. Chiranjeevi will soon join the sets of Mohan Raja’s film and an announcement about the project will be made soon.

else

