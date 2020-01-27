Vijay Devarakonda’s Singareni Romance

World Famous Lover starring young sensation Vijay Devarakonda is definitely not a regular romantic entertainer. Various getups of the young hero in posters, teaser and song generated curiosity on his character and also story of the film.

On 29th of this month, the makers will be releasing second single Boggu Ganilo. The song announcement poster shows, Vijay Devarakonda chilling out with Catherine Tresa in Singareni Coal Mines.

This part of the story where Vijay will be seen as Singareni employee is said to be most interesting phase in the film.

Gopi Sundar scores music for the film helmed by Kranthi Madhav.

World Famous Lover is scheduled for release on 14th of February for Valentines Day.