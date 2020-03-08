Vijay Deverakonda Impresses Puri

Vijay Deverakonda’s Pan India film under Puri Jagannadh’s direction is fast progressing with its shoot in Mumbai. In the 40 days of shoot, the team filmed crucial scenes on the lead cast. They also canned couple of fight sequences. Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishna, Ali and Ronit Roy took part in the last schedule.

Vijay who will be seen as a martial artist is said to be working really hard for the film to pull off the character and also to impress audience across the nation. Puri is said to be fascinated with Vijay’s work.

Though it is an action entertainer, the film will have other commercial ingredients as well.

Vijay will dub his own lines for the Hindi version presented by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film will also be dubbed in other south Indian languages.