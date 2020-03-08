The shoot of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is taking place on a fast pace. Pawan plays a lawyer in this social drama that is aimed for summer release. The first lyrical song ‘Maguva Maguva’ from the film is out today on the occassion of Women’s Day. The song is a perfect tribute to women and the song narrates about the importance of women in our lives and about their empowerment.

S Thaman comes with a perfect tune that is melodious, fresh and soothing. Ramajogaiah Sastry will get a huge respect for his lyrics. On the whole, Maguva Maguva is a perfect song that lives up the expectations. Sid Sriram’s magical voice is an asset for the song. Vakeel Saab is hitting the screens on May 15th. Sriram Venu is the director and Dil Raju, Boney Kapoor are the producers.