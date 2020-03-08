Vakeel Saab teaser getting ready

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab is gearing up for summer release and the shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace. The makers unveiled the title recently and as per the latest update, the teaser of Vakeel Saab will be out on March 25th on the occasion of Ugadi. An announcement on this will be made soon.

Sriram Venu is the director and Vakeel Saab is the remake of Bollywood film Pink. Nivetha Thomas, Anjali will be seen in other important roles in Vakeel Saab. Currently some crucial episodes are canned in a court set. Pawan Kalyan took a small break from the shoot of Vakeel Saab and he will join the sets soon. Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju are the producers. Vakeel Saab will release on May 15th across the globe.