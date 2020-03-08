Tik Tok Deputy CM cries on dais for a petty cause?

She is the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Moreover, she has become famous for her Tik Tok videos being posted in social media in admiration of CM Jagan Reddy. But Deputy CM Pushpa Srivani was unstoppable as she went on crying right on on the dais and right in the presence of Vijayasai Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana. For a few moments, everybody on the dais could not understand and were worried over what had happened.

Then, Vijayasai and Botsa tried to comfort her. She appeared to have recovered from her grief initially. But there was no immediate consolation. She did not herself tell them what her immediate problem was. After a few minutes, it became clear that she was upset and crying because her husband Parikshit Raju was not allowed to come on the dais. The police and party seniors there objected to his entry onto the dais. So, he had to sit in the audience.

Political analysts say that this is enough indication what powers are being given to the so-called 5 Deputy CMs. Jagan talked about social justice but hardly real powers to them. Only 5 Reddys are made election incharges for the entire state in local polls but none of these 5 DCMs.