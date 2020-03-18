Vijay Deverakonda Is the ‘Most Desirable Man Of 2019’

Happening hero Vijay Deverakonda has once again emerged as the Most Desirable Man of 2019. In the ‘Hyderabad Times 30 Most Desirable Men 2019’ Vijay stood in the first place and this is for the second time in a row that Vijay has been crowned with ‘Most Desirable Man’ tag.

For his hatke attitude and style statement, Vijay Deverakonda keeps making it to headlines and his fan base keeps growing every year. In his first reaction on becoming Most Desirable Man, Vijay said, “There is no secret in it. I feel loved. It feels nice to know that people love me so much.”

Vijay added that he never thought that he would get here when he was doing ‘Pelli Choopulu’ and wants to retain the title of Most Desirable Man for the next year too.

On the work front Vijay is doing his tenth film with director Puri Jagannadh and with this flick he is stepping into Bollywood.

So Vijay is all set to become pan India star with his next film and hope he retains the tag.