Kavitha files nomination for Nizamabad MLC seat

Former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter has filed her nomination papers for the Nizamabad MLC seat

On Wednesday, she met Speaker Pocharam Srinivas before filing her nomination for the Nizamabad MLC seat which fell vacant after the incumbent R Bhupathi Reddy was disqualified following his defection to Congress from the TRS ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections.

In 2019 elections, Nizamabad’s sitting MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha lost the seat to the BJP candidate Arvind Dharmapuri with a margin of over 70,000 votes.

In an unprecedented move, over 179 angry turmeric and red jowar farmers filed their nominations against Kavita in the Lok Sabha elections. The farmers who jumped in the fray, demanding constitution of a turmeric board and remunerative price for their produce played a key role in the defeat of Kavitha in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha election. A total of 98,723 were polled in favour of the 179 farmers, indicating that the farmers played a huge role in defeating KCR’s daughter who had promised to set up a national turmeric board, but could not deliver on that.