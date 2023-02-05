Vijay Deverakonda Locks Geetha Govindam Combo

Vijay Deverakonda recently announced VD12 which will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. And he has now announced another project and this time around, he is collaborating with the man who gave him a blockbuster with Geetha Govindam.

Yes, that’s right. Vijay is set to collaborate with Parasuram, who had previously directed Vijay’s blockbuster Geetha Govindam. A project in this combination was announced a little while ago.

This project will be produced under SVC Creations by Dil Raju and Shirish. It will be produced on a grand scale and will have a theatrical release in multiple languages.

More details about the cast and crew will be out soon after the shoot commences. The pre production is in full swing now and more promotional material will follow soon.