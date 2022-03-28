Vijay Deverakonda’s big announcement Tomorrow

Young and talented Vijay Deverakonda is done with the shoot of Liger which is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Impressed with his work, Vijay Deverakonda decided to work with Puri again. There are speculations that Puri reworked on his prestigious project Janaganamana and Vijay loved the script. The scriptwork of the film is completed and the shoot commences very soon. An official announcement about the project will be made tomorrow at 2:20 PM.

The details about the cast and crew members will be announced after the project will be launched tomorrow. Janaganamana is a patriotic film penned by Puri Jagannadh years ago. He was keen to direct Superstar Mahesh Babu in the film but it did not materialize. Vijay Deverakonda chopped off his hair after completing the shoot of Liger and his look for the new film is currently designed. There are speculations that Janhvi Kapoor may play the leading lady in this film. More details awaited.